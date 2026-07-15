Yzerman out as Red Wings GM, moving to senior advisor as team searches for head of hockey ops

The Detroit Red Wings announced Wednesday that Steve Yzerman is moving out of his role as general manager and will instead move forward as a senior advisor to governor and CEO Chris Ilitch.

The team said the search for a new head of hockey operations is underway with Ilitch taking the lead in the process. Both internal and external candidates will be considered.

Yzerman will remain in his current role to facilitate the day-to-day of hockey operations until his successor is named.

“Steve’s lifetime of contributions to the Red Wings has meant more to this franchise than words can truly express, and I have the highest level of respect for his continued commitment to our organization,” said Ilitch in a news release. “We are thankful for Steve’s hard work and dedication as general manager and are grateful knowing Steve will remain where he belongs – here with the Red Wings family.”

Yzerman has served as general manager since 2019 and the team has failed to make the playoffs during his tenure.

“I am sincerely grateful to Chris and the entire Ilitch family,” said Yzerman in the same release. “This organization has given me incredible opportunities, from my time as a player to the privilege of returning as general manager. I’ve appreciated every experience throughout the years, and I’m extremely proud to remain part of this great franchise.”

Detroit now owns the longest postseason drought in the NHL at 10 years. After a 32-16-5 start to this past season, the team won just nine of its final 26 games to miss out on the playoffs.

The team made the playoffs for 25 consecutive seasons prior to 2016.

“Clearly, we are not where we and our fans expect to be as an organization” said Ilitch. “I’m looking forward to bringing in new leadership to build the championship-calibre organization Hockeytown deserves.”

Yzerman is a franchise legend and is one of nine players to have their number retired by the Red Wings, having spent 22 years playing for the team. He led them to three Stanley Cups as team captain during his Hall of Fame playing career.

“My commitment to the Red Wings and this community will never waver, and I look forward to supporting the organization in whatever role is needed to achieve our collective goals,” said Yzerman. “I want to thank our passionate fanbase for their support, as they are what makes Detroit and the entire state of Michigan a very special place in the hockey world.”

Larkin decision awaits new hire

Atop the to-do list for Yzerman’s successor will be deciding how to handle captain Dylan Larkin’s trade request.

News of Larkin’s trade request came in early June, with the centre only listing the Minnesota Wild, Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights as teams he would accept a move to. MLive’s Ansar Khan reported last week that Larkin has since expanded that list to also include the Dallas Stars.

The 29-year-old native of nearby Waterford, Mich. has five years remaining on an eight-year, $69.6 million deal and a full no-movement clause.

In his role as general manager, Yzerman has held firm that he will not make a trade simply to appease Larkin.

“My job as the manager of the Detroit Red Wings is always to do what is in the best interest of the Detroit Red Wings, and I will act accordingly to that,” Yzerman said at the draft last month. “I cannot make any guarantees, or did not make any guarantees, that that request could or would be met.”

Larkin was originally taken with the 15th overall selection of the 2014 NHL Draft out of the USA U-18 Development Team.

He has spent the past 11 seasons with the Red Wings, notching 276 goals and adding 367 assists in 808 career games. He registered a career-high 34 goals and posted 67 points in 74 games this past season.

The future of winger Alex Debrincat is also in question as he enters the final season of his contract at a $7.875 million cap hit with unrestricted free agency looming next July. Centre Andrew Copp is also a pending UFA as his deal at a $5.625 million average annual value will expire after this season as well.

Plenty of cap space in Detroit

The Red Wings added forward Viktor Arvidsson on a two-year, $10 million deal, signed goaled Daniil Tarasov to a one-year, $2 million deal and added Keegan Kolesar in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights in an otherwise quiet July 1.

As a result, the Red Wings remain flush with $19.6 million in cap space, per PuckPedia, with restricted free agent defenceman Simon Edvinsson still in need of a new contract.

Patrick Kane, who spent the past two seasons playing in Detroit on one-year deals, remains an unrestricted free agent, along with veterans David Perron and James van Riemsdyk who also finished the season with the Red Wings.

Yzerman’s successor will have plenty of cap flexibility upon taking over. What the new hire will do it, though, remains a significant question mark.