The Anaheim Ducks have traded goaltender John Gibson to the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for goaltender Petr Mrazek and two draft picks, reports TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

There will be no salary retained in the trade.

Trade call is done.

John Gibson to Detroit for Petr Mrazek plus 2nd Rd pick in '26 and a 4th Rd pick in '27.

No salary retention. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 28, 2025

Anaheim will receive a second-round pick in 2027 and a fourth-rounder in 2026 as part of the deal.

Gibson, 31, is entering the seventh season of an eight-year, $51.2 million deal with an annual cap hit of $6.4 million. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2026-27 campaign.

The 6-foot-2 netminder had a 11-11-2 record in Anaheim last season with a 2.77 goals-against average and .912 save percentage. He missed the first 13 games of the season after undergoing an emergency appendectomy during training camp.

Gibson and goaltender Frederik Andersen shared the William M. Jennings Trophy in 2016 after the Ducks’ tandem allowed only 192 goals for the season.

Drafted 39th overall by the Ducks in 2011, Gibson has a career 204-217-63 record with a .910 save percentage and 2.89 GAA.

The Pittsburgh native represented the United States at the 2013 World Championship in Sweden and Finland, going 3-1 with a .951 save percentage and 1.56 GAA to help take home a bronze medal.

Mrazek, 33, was acquired by the Red Wings, along with forward Craig Smith, from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forward Joe Veleno before the trade deadline.

He had a 12-21-2 record with an .891 save percentage and 3.35 goals-against average split between the Blackhawks and Red Wings last season.

The 6-foot-2 netminder is entering the final season of a two-year, $8.5 million contract that carries an annual cap hit of $4.25 million. He will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Drafted 141st overall in 2010 by the Red Wings, Mrazek has a career 180-176-40 record with a .906 save percentage and 2.85 GAA split between the Red Wings, Philadelphia Flyers, Carolina Hurricanes, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Blackhawks.

The Ostrava, Czechia native represented his country three times at the World Championship, taking home a gold medal in 2024 and a bronze in 2012. He also represented Czechia at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey in a sixth-place finish.