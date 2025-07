A man from Lighthouse Cove has been found guilty of hunting red foxes without a license, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources.

In February 2023, the ministry said conservation officers investigated a complaint of two red foxes that were said to be shot in the community of Lighthouse Cove in Lakeshore.

The investigation found the man shot and killed the foxes with a .22 caliber rifle on his property without a valid license.

As a result, the man has received $1,000 in fines.