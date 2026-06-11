Recycling returning to Leamington parks after council approval

Recycling is coming back to parks in Leamington.

Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve the plan after hearing from a local high school eco team, which raised concerns about plastic pollution and pushed for changes.

Staff said past recycling programs failed due to contamination, but a new approach will use specialized bins with limited openings to focus mainly on bottles and cans.

About 60 bins will be placed at major parks and sports fields, with collection every two weeks.

Rob Sharon, director of Infrastructure Services, said the plan focuses on high-traffic areas where most waste is generated.

“We looked at our major parks, Rick Atkin Park, along the waterfront, Seacliff Park, Mersea Park as well, and our two major sports fields that generate a lot of waste simply because there’s a lot of people using it,” Sharon said.

Mayor Hilda MacDonald said the students idea will have a lasting effect on the community.

“I’d just like to add my kudos to the eco team and for having the intestinal fortitude and bravery to come forward with an idea and lobby for it. This is your legacy. This is what you’ve done. You’ve impacted a community,” MacDonald said.

Coun. Paul Tiessen said the shift reflects changing habits in the community.

“As the generations go by we’re seeing more and more people are recycling now and they’re getting it,” he said.

“I think how can we as municipality expect our residents to recycle when we’re not recycling? I think this is great. This is something that is long overdue.”

The municipality will also shift away from artificial turf moving toward natural plantings, citing environmental concerns.

The recycling program is expected to cost about $18,000, funded from reserves.