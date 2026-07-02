No injuries are reported after a recreational boat fire on the Detroit River.

Speaking on AM800’s Mornings with Mike and Meg, Windsor Port Authority Harbour Master Peter Berry says that a 45-foot recreational vessel caught fire around 2:30 Thursday morning.

He says the vessel is a U.S.-registered vessel and had seven people on board.

Berry says the boat experienced an engine fire, drifting into Canadian waters and then drifted back into U.S. waters.

He says the passengers reported the fire to be out, but after being removed by the U.S. Coast Guard, it reignited.

Berry says Windsor police were called to provide assistance along with U.S. and Canadian Coast Guards.

“Eventually a U.S. Coast Guard did come alongside as the boat drifted back into U.S. waters, and it seemed that the fire was out and the people were removed, and it re-ignited,” says Berry. “It was a pretty spectacular fire to have this boat drifting down the Detroit River fully engulfed in flames like it was.”

He says it was a fairly large fire.

“The first part of the engine fire, they felt they had doused it and actually said that they were ok and the fire was out,” says Berry. “The U.S. Coast Guard came along, and it seemed to be fine, but once the people got off, it did start up again, and it covered the whole 45 feet.”

Berry says the vessel did drift for almost two hours down the river, but it was controlled by both Coast Guards.

He says it’s still early to say what caused the fire but says the boat did burn to the water line.

The U.S. Coast Guard says the seven passengers were wearing life jackets and were taken to Harbor Town Marina.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a commercial salvaging company later reported the vessel had sunk to the bottom of the river, with no signs of pollution.