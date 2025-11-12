It's being called the largest fentanyl seizure ever made by Ontario Provincial Police.

OPP say 46 kilograms of suspected fentanyl have been seized after a six-month investigation.

According to police, the estimated street value of the drugs is $6.5 million.

Police say the investigation started in the fall of 2024.

Investigators say the OPP's Provincial Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team (PGNG) and the Windsor Police Service (WPS) identified two primary members of a drug trafficking network – both with ties to known criminal organizations.

At that time, police say they furthered the investigation, known as Project Rotherham.

In late September 2025, police say three residential search warrants and three search warrants on vehicles were executed in Windsor.

Police say evidence gathered during those searches resulted in another residence being searched and a number of items being seized:

46 kg suspected fentanyl

3.4 kg suspected cocaine

1 kg suspected heroin

Two loaded firearms and ammunition

4,500 hydromorphone tablets

190 oxycodone tablets

360 morphine tablets

470 benzodiazepine tablets

35 amphetamine tablets

Over 181 kg caffeine, often used as a cutting agent when processing illicit drugs

A collapsable baton

Body armour

Master key vehicle programmer and blank keys

More than $170,000 CAD currency

$220 US currency

High-end jewellery

24 cell phones

Digital scales and other drug paraphernalia

A 25-year-old man from Windsor is facing 27 charges, and a 28-year-old from Vancouver, British Columbia, is facing 29 charges.

The Border Enforcement Security Task Force, OPP and Windsor Police Canine Units, Tactics and Rescue Unit and Windsor Police Drugs Unit all participated in the raids.