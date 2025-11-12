It's being called the largest fentanyl seizure ever made by Ontario Provincial Police.
OPP say 46 kilograms of suspected fentanyl have been seized after a six-month investigation.
According to police, the estimated street value of the drugs is $6.5 million.
Police say the investigation started in the fall of 2024.
Investigators say the OPP's Provincial Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team (PGNG) and the Windsor Police Service (WPS) identified two primary members of a drug trafficking network – both with ties to known criminal organizations.
At that time, police say they furthered the investigation, known as Project Rotherham.
We’re proud to have partnered with Ontario Provincial Police on Project ROTHERHAM which resulted in the largest fentanyl seizure in OPP history - 46 kilograms, here in Windsor.— Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) November 12, 2025
In late September 2025, police say three residential search warrants and three search warrants on vehicles were executed in Windsor.
Police say evidence gathered during those searches resulted in another residence being searched and a number of items being seized:
A 25-year-old man from Windsor is facing 27 charges, and a 28-year-old from Vancouver, British Columbia, is facing 29 charges.
The Border Enforcement Security Task Force, OPP and Windsor Police Canine Units, Tactics and Rescue Unit and Windsor Police Drugs Unit all participated in the raids.