Another record-breaking year for the 22nd annual Cans for a Cause.

156,704 non-perishable food items were collected, as well as $60,826 in monetary donations.

These donations will be provided to Society of Saint Vincent de Paul.

Campbell's — best known for their soup products — donated over 36,000 non-perishable food items.

Many local schools took part this year to donate, with Assumption High School donating 26,000 non-perishable food items.

In 2024, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul served 187,512 persons through their food programs across Windsor and Essex County. This represents a 245 per cent increase for homed people and a 915 per cent increase for unhoused people from 2023 to 2024.

Bernie Amlin, Treasurer of the Windsor Essex Central Council with Society of Saint Vincent de Paul, says they're so thankful.

"It's been an awesome day and I can't believe the peanut butter and jam we're getting this year, it's fantastic because we always need that stuff so everything has been going good!"

Kristen Hazael, Senior Promotions Coordinator for Bell Media Windsor, says this wouldn't be possible without the community.

"This community truly never ceases to amaze me with their generosity. We've had a record-breaking year this year which is absolutely incredible, especially considering the times we're living in right now... the need is so great, and it's so incredible to watch our community continue to step up year after year."

Hazael says this will have a huge impact locally.

"So the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul has definitely seen a huge increase over the last couple of years in their food bank usage, and they strive to still be able to keep the same level of service that they had before."

Last year, 151,051 non-perishable food items were collected, as well as $43,859 in monetary donations.