Record-breaking Alzheimer Society campaign raises $185,000 for local services

September 21 marked World Alzheimer’s Day, and the Alzheimer Society of Windsor and Essex County celebrated the success of a record-breaking fundraising campaign.

The organization’s CaregiverRX Matching Gift Campaign raised more than $110,000 from donors across Windsor-Essex.

Those donations were matched by up to $75,000 from Ground Effects Ltd. and the Scott Family Foundation, bringing the total raised to $185,000.

CEO Sally Bennett Olczak says the final tally exceeded expectations.

“Still a bit in shock, but then again, I shouldn’t be because the citizens, businesses, labour unions, various groups fundraising for us around the community of Windsor and Essex always come through for the Alzheimer Society,” Bennett Olczak said.

She says the funding helps sustain a wide range of supports for families affected by dementia, far beyond adult day programs.

“In-home respite programs, caregiver support and education, and lots of social activation and social engagement programs for both persons living with dementia and their care partners,” she said.

Bennett Olczak says demand for services continues to grow, with most programs operating at or near capacity.

“Approximately 9,400 people in Windsor, Essex, are living with dementia currently. Those numbers are expected to increase greatly by 2030 and triple by 2050 generationally,” she said.

The Alzheimer Society of Windsor and Essex County has been supporting people living with dementia and their caregivers across the region since 1981.