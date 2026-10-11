Recognize him? Alleged camper thief sought

Windsor police say a camper was stolen from a property in the 5500 block of Rhodes Drive. (Source: WPS)

The Windsor Police Service is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect after a camping trailer was stolen from a fenced compound.

In September 2026, members of the Auto Theft Unit launched an investigation after the camper was stolen from a property in the 5500 block of Rhodes Drive.

The complainant reported that their large white camping trailer had been parked in the fenced compound since late August.

Investigators say they learned that on Sept. 2, the suspect entered the property through the main entrance and used a Dodge Ram Rebel pickup truck to remove the trailer.

Police have since obtained surveillance footage of the suspect and are asking for help to identify him.

Suspect description

The suspect is described as a white male with a large build and a brown beard. At the time of the offence, he wore a black baseball cap, black T-shirt, black shorts, black shoes, glasses, and a black band around his left arm.

The suspect vehicle is described as a newer-model, dark-coloured Dodge Ram Rebel with black rims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at https://catchcrooks.com.