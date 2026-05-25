Recently closed Catholic church in LaSalle on the market

A for sale is up at the St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church in LaSalle, May 24, 2026.

A prime piece of property is up for sale in LaSalle.

The recently closed St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church on Malden Road (5885 Malden Rd) at Sprucewood Avenue is on the market for $1.1 million.

The property was recently listed by CBRE Canada.

The listing says it’s a 0.65-acre site, and the property offers a total of 13,123 square feet (SF), including a 1,396 SF residence and a modern 661 SF entryway constructed in 2019.

The listing goes on to say additional features include 4,505 SF of church space and a spacious 6,559 SF basement.

The church closed in March after holding its final mass on March 21.

The closure was announced in January by the Diocese of London.

The main factors for the closing include a major decline in attendance since 2019 and approximately $500,000 in repairs needed at the church, such as a new roof, new siding, new windows, and water damage.