Monday marks the start of Waste Reduction Week.

The Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority (EWSWA) is inviting residents to have a better understanding behind the issues of waste and explore new strategies to reduce waste.



During the week, there are seven daily themes that focus on topics such as circular economy, textiles, e-waste, plastics, food waste, the sharing economy, as well as, swap and repair.



EWSWA's communication coordinator, Cat Griffin says an audit conducted on incoming garbage revealed high levels of food waste.



"In a standard bag, household bag of garbage, 48 per cent of that was food waste. Food waste is a resource, we want that out of the garbage and have it go back into the soil, which is where it should be because we need food to eat."



She says everybody can do their part.



"It's just a simple thing as saying you know what I can drop this clothing off at a charity, I can instead of this food going to waste you can compost your food waste, you can digest your food waste, you can use a foodcycler, there's so many options depending on where you are."



Waste Reduction Week leads up to the free YQG Green Expo event happening on Saturday Oct. 26.



Griffin says the event at the WFCU Centre will have an outdoor collection point for the public to drop off items in support of local charities.



"We're taking glasses, eye glasses, if you have some eye glasses you can drop those off for free, used clothing and accessories, household batteries, footwear, if you have any shoes that can go towards someone who may need them."



Over 50 green business exhibitors will be set up in Colovino Hall at the WFCU Centre on Saturday Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

