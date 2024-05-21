A free promotional tumbler handed out with Nutrl beverages at Ontario's alcohol retailer is being recalled over safety concerns.



Nutrl Canada says the container's manufacturer has informed the company of a voluntary recall for the items given as a free gift at LCBO stores in April and May.



They say a manufacturing defect could lead the tumblers to release a contaminant when the containers are filled with liquid.



The tumbler came with the purchase of Nutrl vodka soda products.



A representative for Nutrl says the company is working with Health Canada to notify consumers.



Those who received the tumblers are being asked to stop using them immediately and call 1-866-846-1778 for more information.

