Realtors, home builders host Windsor mayoral debate

Windsor mayoral candidates will square off again today during a debate hosted by the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors (WECAR) and the Windsor Essex Home Builders’ Association (WEHBA).

WECAR President Alyssa Ismail says six mayoral candidates will take part, including Drew Dilkens, Fred Francis, Kat Pasquach, and Patrick Sutherland.

She says it’s a moderated event.

“The debate is going to focus on housing, development, economic growth, and the future of Windsor, and we’ll be sharing some clips on social media,” she says.

Ismail says it’s important for the associations to host the debate.

She says important questions will be asked.

“A great way to hear from all the candidates and their ideas,” she says. “Obviously we want to just continue to advocate for policies that are going to help more Windsor-Essex families afford a home.”

Ismail says different surveys were put out to association members to help develop the questions for the debate.

“We kind of collaborated together to make sure that the questions would encompass what we find is really important to our members and the housing association members to really have answers in their pockets when they make it out to the polls,” says Ismail.

The debate begins at 10 a.m. inside Augustus Ballroom at Caesars Windsor.

It is for WECAR and WEHBA members along with invited guests only.

The debate is closed to the general public, but Ismail says videos from the debate will be shared on social media.