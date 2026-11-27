As the busy Christmas shopping season ramps up with Black Friday sales, another holiday tradition is back in Essex County for those searching for the perfect real Christmas tree.

Bastien Christmas Tree Farm in Essex opened for the season on November 21 with a mix of fir, spruce, and pine trees available for anyone looking for a real Christmas tree.

Owner Ovide Bastien, who’s been selling trees for over two decades now, says the last weekend of November and the first weekend of December tend to be their busiest weekends.

“It’s a lot of younger families, and it’s just the occasion,” he says. “Getting out, going out, and taking the family, walking around, picking a tree-it’s where it’s at.”

Bastien says you can’t get fresher than one taken right off the stump.

“Real trees are totally good for the environment. We grow them, and we can really smell them in the springtime. For every tree someone is chopping down, we’re planting three or four in its place,” he says. “It’s releasing oxygen for all the years it’s on the stump, and it’s a totally recyclable product.”

Bastien says the experience and tradition are all part of the fun of picking out your own tree.

“You can smell it, feel it, and know it’s not dry because it’s full and fresh. I just think for families it’s becoming more popular. People want to take a little ride out to the county, and they have the occasion of going to get a real tree,” he says.

The last day to buy a tree at the farm is December 20. Click here for more information.

It’s suggested that anyone going to select a tree bring their own hand or battery-operated saw, but bow saws are available if needed. Motorized chainsaws are allowed.

Field trees cost $75 each, while pre-cuts trees range in price from $40 to $120, depending on the size.

Bastien Christmas Tree Farm is located at 13106 Concession Road 13 in Essex.