The R-C-M-P has warned the federal public safety minister the police force has "resourcing challenges" when it comes to tackling the threat of foreign interference.

The concern arises as the Mounties and other federal security agencies face pressure from diaspora communities to do more to counter meddling and transnational repression by such countries as China, Russia, Iran and India.

The 2023 federal budget allocated 48.9-million dollars over three years to the R-C-M-P to counter foreign interference.

In a briefing book prepared in May for incoming Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree, the R-C-M-P says threats to Canada are increasing across the national security spectrum.

It warns that without adequate funding, the R-C-M-P is forced to divert resources to the highest-level threats to Canada's safety and security, which affects the force's ability to respond to other threats.

The January report of a federal inquiry into foreign interference recommended the government ensure the R-C-M-P is "adequately resourced" to investigate and disrupt meddling.