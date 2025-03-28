TORONTO — Ontario's chief medical officer of health says the rate of new measles cases in the province is stable, and he is hopeful that trend will continue.

Dr. Kieran Moore says in an interview today that while he expects new measles cases to continue into the summer, it is a good sign that the rate of spread is no longer accelerating, as can happen with the highly infectious disease.

Public Health Ontario says there have been 572 cases since the outbreak began in October — 453 of them confirmed and 119 probable.

Of the 42 people requiring hospitalization, two have required intensive care, and 36 have been children — most of them unvaccinated.

Moore wrote in a memo to local medical officers of health earlier this month that the measles outbreak is "disproportionately" affecting some Mennonite, Amish and other Anabaptist communities due to under-immunization and exposure.

He says today that the "vast majority" of Ontario's cases are among people in those communities, and local public health units are focusing on outreach to try to contain the spread.