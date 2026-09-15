Raptors, Clippers complete Kawhi trade at long last

Kawhi Leonard is finally a Toronto Raptor once again.

The LA Clippers and Raptors have both agreed to complete the trade sending Kawhi Leonard to Toronto for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two unprotected first-round picks, one first-round pick swap and two second-rounders.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Kawhi back to Toronto. His impact on our organization, our city, and our country is undeniable, and he embodies the competitiveness and championship mindset that we value,” Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said in a statement. “We believe his leadership, experience and talent will help us as we continue building toward our next championship. We also want to thank Brandon and Gradey and appreciate their work ethic, character, and basketball excellence they brought to our team every day.”

The original deal was first reported on June 30, but was held up by the NBA’s investigation into the Los Angeles Clippers for circumventing the salary cap.

On Sept. 2, the NBA announced they had found Leonard and the Clippers had violated cap rules but declined to suspend Leonard or void his current contract.

The NBA directed most of its punishment at the Clippers, who lost five first-round picks and were fined $30 million. Owner Steve Ballmer was suspended for one year and several other high-ranking Clippers officials were also suspended.

This came after a report last year from journalist Pablo Torre that raised questions about “no show” deals attained by Leonard during his time with the Clippers. The league said in their findings that Leonard received off-court income opportunities from companies doing business with the team and said the Clippers facilitated business in a way that went against the league’s collective bargaining agreement.

Leonard was also fined $700,000 and his uncle, Dennis Robertson, who helped facilitate these deals deemed improper, was prohibited from conducting business with NBA teams and affiliates for five years.

Leonard released a statement after news broke of the league’s findings, saying he accepts responsibility for “lapses in judgement by people within my inner circle” and regrets “the distraction this situation has caused the fans and my family.”

“As I return to Toronto, I am focused on what I can control, closing this chapter, and moving forward with a clean slate,” read the end of his statement.

Despite originally challenging the ruling, Ballmer announced on Sunday the he would comply with the penalties and expressed his desire to move on.

“This has been a very difficult time for everybody associated with the Clippers, and for that, I have sincere regrets,” Ballmer’s statement read. “I want to apologize to our fans, employees, and my fellow NBA team owners for the distraction and distress this matter has caused, for which I accept responsibility as principal owner.

“We are committing to put this chapter behind us. We have communicated to the NBA that we are complying with the penalties assessed by the league, have paid the fine, and are moving forward.”

The Raps originally acquired the 35-year-old Leonard from the Spurs in a 2018 trade that sent DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a first-round pick back to San Antonio. Leonard had just one year left on his contract at the time, raising questions about his long-term future in Toronto when the trade took place. And while speculation of a short stay proved to be correct, Leonard and the Raps made the most of their time together.

Leonard was coming off an injury that limited him to just nine games during the regular season the year before, but he was able to stay healthy throughout the year, and the team entered the playoffs with 58 wins, their second highest in team history. After eliminating the Orlando Magic in five games in the opening round, Leonard hit a game-winning buzzer-beater in Game 7 in the second round against the Philadelphia 76ers that quickly became the most famous shot in Raptors’ history. After a 2-0 series comeback against the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Final, Leonard and the Raptors conquered the back-to-back champion Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals to bring the Larry O’Brien Trophy to Canada for the first time.

Leonard averaged 26.6 points per game during the regular season with Toronto and 28.5 per game in the Finals as he captured his second Finals MVP award. He also won in 2014 with the Spurs.

Leonard’s time in Los Angeles didn’t go as smoothly. The Clippers won just three playoff series during his seven seasons in L.A. and have not advanced past the opening round since 2021. He did have one of his best individual seasons last year, averaging a career-best 27.9 points per game to go along with 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists while shooting .505 per cent from the field and .387 per cent from beyond the arc. However, the Clippers finished 42-40 and did not make the postseason.

On the flip side, the Raptors tallied 46 wins and returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2022. They were ultimately eliminated in the opening round by the Cleveland Cavaliers in seven games, but it still marked their best season in a while.

Now, general manager Bobby Webster and the rest of the Raptors hope adding Leonard to a core that includes Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett can help Toronto take another step forward in the Eastern Conference.