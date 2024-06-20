Miami Beach police have arrested rapper Travis Scott on misdemeanor charges of trespassing and public intoxication.

Police confirmed the early Thursday arrest, but didn't provide any details about what led to it.



The 33-year-old Scott, who is one of the biggest names in hip-hop, posted his $650 bond, meaning he will be released later Thursday.



His publicists, Jamie Sward and Alexandra Baker, didn't immediately respond to emails seeking comment, and jail records don't list an attorney for the rapper.



Ten people were fatally crushed at a 2021 Scott concert at Houston's Astroworld amusement park when the crowd surged.



The final lawsuit in those cases was settled last month. After a police investigation, a grand jury declined to indict Scott.

