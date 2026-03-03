Rapper Nelly is returning to Caesars Windsor this July.

The GRAMMY Award-winning and multi-platinum artist began his career in 2000, dropping Country Grammar, featuring the hit single "Ride wit Me."

His following album, Nellyville, produced the number-one hits "Hot in Herre" and "Dilemma" featuring Kelly Rowland, along with the Top 5 single "Air Force Ones."

Nelly was also the first hip hop artist to blur the musical genres of hip hop and country with the chart-topping hit "Over and Over" with Tim McGraw.

Nelly takes The Colosseum stage on Thursday July 16 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale online on Friday Mar. 6 at 10 a.m.