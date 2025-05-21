Rapper and actor Kid Cudi is expected to testify at the Sean "Diddy" Combs sex trafficking trial on Thursday.

He'll tell the jury about his brief relationship 14 years ago with Combs' ex-girlfriend, the R&B singer Cassie.

Cassie testified last week that Combs was enraged when she left him for a period of time in 2011 and began dating Cudi.

Prosecutors say Combs was so upset that he arranged to have Cudi's convertible firebombed.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to charges that he oversaw a racketeering enterprise that controlled Cassie and others through threats and violence.

His lawyers say the evidence doesn't amount to a criminal racket or sex trafficking.