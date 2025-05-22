Rapper Kid Cudi is testifying at the New York sex trafficking trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The Grammy Award-winning artist took the stand Thursday after one of the music mogul's ex-aides finished testifying about abuse he says he witnessed by Combs.

R&B singer Cassie testified last week that Combs threatened to blow up Cudi's car and hurt him after he learned she was dating Cudi.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and racketeering.

Combs' former assistant, George Kaplan, testified that he saw Combs become violent with Cassie only once, on a private jet in 2015.