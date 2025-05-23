Rapper Kid Cudi has testified that he was sure Sean "Diddy" Combs broke into his home in 2011 after learning he was dating Combs' ex-girlfriend, the R&B singer Cassie.

Speaking Thursday at Combs' sex trafficking trial in New York, Cudi also said that a few weeks after the break-in, someone set fire to his car in his driveway.

Cassie testified last week that Combs threatened to blow up Cudi's car.

The Grammy-winning Cudi said Combs denied involvement in the car fire at the time.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and racketeering.

Cudi left the courthouse without commenting after his testimony.