The Windsor Spitfires return home from Kitchener, down 2-0 in the OHL Western Conference final.
Windsor lost a tight, 2-1 contest at The Aud Sunday night.
Liam Greentree scored for the Spitfires, and Joey Costanzo stopped 20 of 22 shots.
The two teams clash Monday night at the WFCU Centre in Game 3.
AM800's coverage with Steve Bell and Manny Paiva begins with the pre-game show at 6:50.
Big stage, big goal ??— Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) April 26, 2026
Liam Greentree's first period tally is the only goal in the frame, as the @SpitsHockey lead after 20 minutes.#OHLPlayoffs | #KITvsWSR | #NYR pic.twitter.com/j6leRSZizh