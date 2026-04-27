The Windsor Spitfires return home from Kitchener, down 2-0 in the OHL Western Conference final.

Windsor lost a tight, 2-1 contest at The Aud Sunday night.

Liam Greentree scored for the Spitfires, and Joey Costanzo stopped 20 of 22 shots.

The two teams clash Monday night at the WFCU Centre in Game 3.

AM800's coverage with Steve Bell and Manny Paiva begins with the pre-game show at 6:50.