(Sunrise, FL) -- Alex Wennberg tipped home the game-winning goal to lift the Rangers to a 5-4 overtime victory over the Panthers in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Final.

Wennberg tipped a shot from Ryan Lindgren just over five and a half minutes into sudden death to give the Blueshirts a 2-1 series lead.



Alexis Lafreniere and Barclay Goodrow each scored a pair of goals during regulation for New York.



Sam Reinhart scored a couple of first period goals for the Panthers.



Aleksander Barkov and Gustav Forsling also found the back of the net for Florida.



The Panthers will look to tie the series at two games apiece when they host Game Four Tuesday night at Amerant Bank Arena.

— with files from MetroSource