The Kitchener Rangers staved off elimination with a 3-0 win on home ice over the Windsor Spitfires Wednesday night.

Jackson Parsons made 24 saves, and Luke Ellinas scored three goals for the Rangers.

Spitfires goaltender Joey Costanzo stopped 32 of 34 shots.

Windsor leads the best-of-7 OHL Western Conference semifinal series 3-1, with Game 5 at the WFCU Centre Friday night.

