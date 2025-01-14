GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw two touchdown passes and the Los Angeles Rams overwhelmed the Minnesota Vikings, sacking Sam Darnold an NFL playoff record-tying nine times to win 27-9 Monday night in an NFC wild-card game that was moved out of Southern California because of devastating wildfires.

Rookie Jared Verse returned a fumble for a 57-yard score for the Rams (11-7), who looked comfortable in their adopted home of State Farm Stadium from the first snap. Los Angeles drove for a touchdown on the opening drive and built a 10-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.

The game was moved to the Phoenix suburbs — nearly 400 miles east of the Rams' home in Inglewood, Calif. — because of the wildfires that continue to burn in the Los Angeles area. LA's next game will be on the East Coast against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Verse's touchdown with 4:35 left in the second quarter gave the Rams a 17-3 lead. Darnold was under pressure from blitzing cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon when he lost the ball. The 24-year-old Verse scooped it up and ran down the field untouched, somersaulting into the end zone.

The play sent the Rams' faithful into a frenzy — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said some 45,000 fans made the trek from California for the game, and the 63,400-seat stadium appeared full.

It was the lowlight of a brutal first half for Darnold, who was making his first NFL playoff appearance. He was sacked five times before the break and threw an interception when Cobie Durant picked off a pass intended for Jordan Addison.

Minnesota (14-4) had a chance to earn the NFC's top seed in the final game of the regular season, but Darnold struggled in a loss at Detroit. His poor finish raises questions about his long-term future with the Vikings after he played this season on a one-year deal.