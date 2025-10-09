A rally is planned in support of Canadian steel at Banwell Road and E.C. Row Expressway on Friday.
United Steelworkers union members are expected to be joined by Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves and Zekelman Industries CEO Barry Zekelman at the busy intersection at 1 p.m.
Steelworkers will be attending from USW Local 1005 in Hamilton and 8782 in Nanticoke, Ont.
The union says in Canada, only 35 per cent of steel used is sourced from domestic producers. Canada has one of the highest levels of steel imports in the world, a level that the USW calls unsustainable.
In response to tariffs and an import-dominated Canadian steel market, the USW has been calling for the following policy changes:
- Make ‘Nation Building’ Investments in domestic steel capacity: Invest strategically in industrial capacity, to make Canada more self-reliant, and in workforce development, with Strategic Response Fund dollars tied to sustaining and adding good steel sector jobs in Canada.
- Implement Buy Canadian and Buy Clean procurement policies across public infrastructure and defence procurement to prioritize Canadian-made steel.
- Introduce a Made-in-Canada tax credit to incentivize private-sector procurement of Canadian-made steel and manufactured products, strengthening domestic production and supporting good union jobs.
- Tight and Permanent Tariff Rate Quota (TRQ) System: Make the TRQ program permanent and progressively tighten quotas to encourage import substitution and incentivize domestic supply. Maintain the stakeholder Steel Task Force Committee to regularly monitor import and TRQ data and provide feedback to the federal government.
- Bolster trade enforcement: Equip Canada Border Services Agency to track shifting trade flows, identify unfairly imported steel and investigate violations.
- Apply a robust melt-and-pour rule with strict certification and a 25 per cent surtax to ensure that enforcement targets the true country of origin – not just where the steel is finished.
- Remove the U.S. remission exemption while raising Canada’s retaliatory surtax on U.S. steel to 50 per cent.
- Implement a Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) so imported steel reflects its carbon footprint, creating a level playing field for cleaner Canadian producers.