A rally is planned in support of Canadian steel at Banwell Road and E.C. Row Expressway on Friday.

United Steelworkers union members are expected to be joined by Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves and Zekelman Industries CEO Barry Zekelman at the busy intersection at 1 p.m.

Steelworkers will be attending from USW Local 1005 in Hamilton and 8782 in Nanticoke, Ont.

The union says in Canada, only 35 per cent of steel used is sourced from domestic producers. Canada has one of the highest levels of steel imports in the world, a level that the USW calls unsustainable.

In response to tariffs and an import-dominated Canadian steel market, the USW has been calling for the following policy changes: