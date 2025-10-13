TORONTO — The Seattle Mariners struck first in the American League Championship Series on Sunday with a 3-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.

Cal Raleigh hit a solo shot in Seattle’s two-run sixth inning. Jorge Polanco had a pair of RBI singles and Bryce Miller (1-0) threw six strong frames for the win.

Andres Munoz worked a clean ninth inning for the save.

George Springer put a charge into the sellout crowd of 44,474 with a leadoff homer for the Blue Jays. Anthony Santander singled in the second inning for Toronto’s only other hit.

Game 2 in the best-of-seven series was scheduled for Monday afternoon in Toronto.

Toronto starter Kevin Gausman (1-1) retired 15 batters in a row after a shaky first inning. Raleigh, who hit 60 homers in the regular season, launched a 420-foot blast to tie the game.

Gausman was pulled after a two-out walk to Julio Rodriguez. Brendon Little came on and gave up an RBI single to Polanco, who also drove in Randy Arozarena with an insurance run in the eighth.

Blue Jays right-fielder Nathan Lukes was removed from the game in the fourth inning with a right knee contusion. He fouled a ball off his leg in the opening frame.

The Blue Jays had three days off between games after eliminating the New York Yankees last Wednesday. The Mariners arrived in Toronto late Saturday after a 15-inning Game 5 win over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night.

The series will shift to Seattle’s T-Mobile Park for Game 3 on Wednesday.

TAKEAWAYS

Blue Jays: After averaging 8.5 runs per game in the division series, the Toronto bats were quiet. The loss ended the Blue Jays’ six-game home winning streak.

Mariners: Miller was pitching on three days rest but allowed just one earned run and two hits. He struck out three over the 76-pitch outing.

KEY MOMENT

A wild pitch by Little allowed Rodriguez to take second base in the sixth inning. Rodriguez came around with the go-ahead run when Polanco slashed a pitch to left field.

KEY STAT

Springer’s solo shot was the first leadoff home run in a playoff game in franchise history.

COMING UP

Rookie right-hander Trey Yesavage was scheduled to start Game 2. The Mariners, who had to use two starters in relief on Friday night, did not immediately name a starter.

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press