The calendar has flipped to April, but spring weather still seems at least a week away.

Monday has been mostly sunny, with an expected high of 11°C, but Environment Canada is forecasting rain to begin sometime this evening.



EC meteorologist Barbara Lapido says they're tracking rain to begin around 9 p.m. and continue through to Wednesday.



"Wednesday morning is going to be the main event of rain. We'll have some showers, we're expected around 15 to 25 mm of rain, so not that impactful. Starting Wednesday afternoon/evening the rain is going to start mixing with some flurries, but it's going to be mainly a mixed precipitation event," she said.



Lapido says as of now, they're not anticipating any special weather statements.



"Because the accumulation seems to be not enough for a statement, as it's between 15 to 25 mm in our readings so far. So the main rain event is going to north from the area."



She says the chance of flurries is mostly contained to Wednesday evening into Friday.



"We are not expecting much accumulation, it's going to be mainly wet snow," Lapido continued. "And again that's going to last all Friday, but just some flurries isolated."



The temperature is expected to hover around 8°C over the next few days, with evening lows around zero, before warming up come the weekend.



- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi