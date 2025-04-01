Windsor-Essex is now under a rainfall warning.

Environment Canada issued the warning Tuesday ahead of significant rainfall expected Wednesday morning through early Thursday morning.

The national weather service says 30 to 50 millimetres of rain are forecast to fall. Higher amounts are possible if thunderstorms repeatedly impact the same area .

Due to previous rainfall, Environment Canada says the ground is already near saturation with little ability to absorb further rainfall.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) has issued a flood watch for Wednesday, until noon on Thursday.

ERCA states, "downpours may cause localized drainage features to be overwhelmed. Farm furrows and low areas adjacent to municipal drains can experience surface soil and bank erosion in downpour situations as most agricultural fields are without crops, leaving bare soil exposed".

The public is encouraged to take extra caution and avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams, and shoreline areas during significant rainfall and wind events.

The combination of slippery banks and fast-moving water can be dangerous. Standing water can also present its own unseen hazards. Children, pets, and livestock should be kept away from flowing or standing water.