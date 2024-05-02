Fire has destroyed the so-called "rainbow house" in downtown Windsor.

Crews were called to the 800-block of Ouellette Avenue near Elliot Street around midnight.



They arrived to find heavy fire and smoke pouring from the structure.



Two aerial trucks were used to fight the fire from above and it took about two hours to get the fire under control.



The fire is now out and police caution tape is up around a large area north of the Downtown Mission.



The cause is under investigation.

