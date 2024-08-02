The Pride flag is now flying outside Windsor City Hall to mark the start of Windsor-Essex Pride Fest.

The rainbow flag was hoisted up during a ceremony Friday to mark the start of the festival that celebrates the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

The City of Windsor has been raising the Pride flag outside City Hall since 2000.

Over 100 people attended the ceremony outside city hall, including Windsor West New Democrat MPP Lisa Gretzky, Windsor-Tecumseh Conservative MPP Andrew Dowie, Windsor West New Democrat MP Brian Masse, and Windsor-Tecumseh Liberal MP Irek Kusmierczyk.

Wendi Nicholson, President of Windsor-Essex Pride Fest, says they do this year after year for the entire community but also for the young people figuring out where they belong.

"So they can come out, and they have a safe place to be. That's exactly what it is; it's a safe place," says Nicholson. "If there's any trouble that comes upon us, I will lead that fight to make sure everyone stays safe at our event."

Nicholson, President of Windsor-Essex Pride Fest, says we're not going away.

"As much as there's a lot of people who want us to go away, we're not going away," says Nicholson. "We are here, and we will be in your face whether you like it or not. But we don't want to be in your face; we just want to be part of the community."

Nicholson says there are so many great events planned for this year's Pride Fest.

"If you want to have fun, you want to have a great time, and you want to meet some amazing people, get down to Lanspeary Park at some point during the weekend and enjoy Windsor-Essex Pride Fest," says Nicholson.

Pride Fest runs from August 2–11 and features a number of events, the majority of which will be held in Lanspeary Park.

The annual Pride Parade is scheduled for Sunday, August 11, beginning at 11 a.m. at Ottawa Street and Argyle Road before ending in Lanspeary Park at 1250 Langlois Ave.

AM800's Dan MacDonald is also serving as the 2024 Ambassador of Pride.