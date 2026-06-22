Rain to taper off ahead of Ford Fireworks: Environment Canada

As seen from Windsor Canada, the skyline of Detroit and the Renaissance Center along the Detroit River during the 54th Target Fireworks

Environment Canada says a wet and cooler day in store for Windsor-Essex ahead of the Ford Fireworks display on Monday night.

Steady rain is likely through much of the day with conditions improving in time for the fireworks.

Rob Kuhn is a severe weather meteorologist with Environment Canada and says rainfall totals are estimated around 15 to 25 millimetres.

“The Windsor, Essex, Detroit areas are going to be soaked by a weather system,” he said.

“The centre of it is passing through Ohio, but, will be close enough to give an area of rain making a wet day on Monday. It looks like it’s going to be close to an all day rain.”

Kuhn says the rain is expected to end mid to late Monday afternoon.

“We’re expecting gradual clearing skies, so there probably will still be some clouds around, but, I think you will see the sun set and it will be dry,” Kuhn said.

“The rain, that’s got a sharp back edge, so the rain should just quit, and by the time Monday evening arrives, I expect it to be completely dry.”

Kuhn says evening temperatures are expected to cool off and spectators may want to bring a jacket.

“Looking like temperatures around 10 p.m. will be in the mid to upper teens, say somewhere 15 to 18 degrees near the water,” he said.

“With the north wind coming down off Lake Saint Clair into the Windsor-Detroit area, it will feel maybe a little bit on the chilly side.”

Kuhn adds that the rest of the week should return to near-seasonal conditions, with daytime highs in the mid-20s and comfortable, low-humidity weather.