A mixed bag of weather today in Windsor-Essex.

Showers and potential thunderstorms will end this morning with fog patches continuing, winds from the southwest at 70km/h, potential flurries in the afternoon and the temperature falling from 7 Celsius to 3.

Thunderstorms rolled through the region on Thursday, bringing thunder, lighting and pea sized hail to parts of Windsor-Essex and Tilbury.

Environment Canada Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Monica Vaswani says to have thunderstorms this early is rare.

"Spring although it's not quite here, it's coming and so as a result when we start to see thunderstorms towards the end of February it's not unheard of but it is a little bit on the early side."

She says temperatures have been above average.

"Normal is usually plus 1 in the Windsor area and normal overnight lows are -6, so right now our daytime high for Friday expected to be 8, so significantly warmer. We are going to get closer to that 0 degree mark once we get into the work week next week."

Vaswani says the storms that have come through the region are not severe.

"It's not anything that is dangerous in terms of the size of the hail but what is always dangerous with a thunderstorm is the lightning. So you can go about your day as normal but make sure if there are thunderstorms in your area you preferable seek shelter indoors."

The average daytime high for this time of year in Windsor is 1C with overnight lows of 8C.

Temperatures will be more seasonal by Sunday.