Wet, windy weather is in store for anyone planning to tailgate or have an outdoor party as part of the Detroit Lions’ U.S. Thanksgiving Day game.

The 8-and-2 Lions are home to the 8-and-2 Chicago Bears at Ford Field in Detroit at 1 p.m. for the annual turkey day classic.

While it will be dry inside, Environment Canada is forecasting rain at times heavy beginning near noon Thursday with 20 to 30 mm possible.

Warning Preparedness Meteorologist for Environment Canada Geoff Coulson says there is a big storm system developing over the U.S. deep South that’s pushing north.

“It looks to bring in steady rain into the Windsor and Detroit areas around noon on Thursday. That rain could begin and right away be heavy at times through the early afternoon and into the evening hours,” he says.

The forecast also calls for an easterly wind at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 before shifting out of the northeast at 40 and gusting to 70 km/h in the morning.

The rain and wind are expected to continue into the evening with another 5 to 10 mm.

Coulson says it’s been an incredibly mild month of November for this region and most of southern Ontario.

“This system at this time of year could have easily been a mixed-type storm with rain, freezing rain, and snow, including for the southwestern part of the province,” he says. “But really, the messier mixed weather is expected to the northeast and north of the Windsor area.”

Coulson says the message is simple: if you’re a football fan planning to party outside or tailgate for the Lions game, you’re going to be looking for ways to have some solid cover to do it under.

“Not only are you going to be dealing with that rain but also that rain being driven by strong winds from the northeast,” he says.

Environment is forecasting periods of rain into Friday before tapering off Friday evening.