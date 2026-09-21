Rain, construction dampen Open Streets Windsor

Visitors, vendors and volunteers pushed through the day hidden under tents and umbrellas to gain some reprieve from Mother Nature.

Despite showers and a split route, Windsor’s Open Streets carried on Visitors, vendors and volunteers pushed through the day hidden under tents and umbrellas to gain some reprieve from Mother Nature.

Despite showers and a split route, Windsor’s Open Streets carried on throughout Sunday.

Visitors, vendors and volunteers pushed through the day hidden under tents and umbrellas to gain some reprieve from Mother Nature.

On Ottawa Street, residents continued to walk the streets to the tune of live music and support local businesses.

“We know that the vendors have gone to a lot of trouble and effort to put this on every year, and we just thought we’d come out and support them regardless of the weather,” said Cindy, who usually rides her bike from LaSalle to attend the event.

While some feel the event date should have been moved due to the weather, the city has said the event requires too much logistical and volunteer planning to move at the last minute.

Due to construction in the middle of the typical East End route, the event did not include one consistent route as it has in years past.

Instead, Open Streets was split into two routes, one stretching Howard Avenue to Walker Road, and again along Wyandotte Street East from Drouillard Road to St. Rose Avenue.

“They could’ve went around that, but regardless, it’s still something that should be done because it’s a good thing for the community,” said Vince, who attends Open Streets annually with his family.

On Wyandotte Street East, Shannon and Jessa, two Windsor residents, said they came out in the rain to support a friend who was a vendor.

“It’s definitely less of a turnout than it usually is, but it’s always a great time, and a great event to kind of do something unusual, walk in the middle of the street rather than, you know, the usual sidewalk,” Shannon said.

Each year, the City of Windsor temporarily closes off several streets to traffic, allowing businesses to set up along the road and residents to walk or cycle the route.