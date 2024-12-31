A wet New Year's Eve is on tap for Windsor-Essex.

Environment Canada Senior Severe Meteorologist Arnold Ashton says it will be a fairly mild day but rain is expected to start midday in the region.

He says it will be a steady rainfall into the evening hours and will change to wet snow around midnight.

Ashton says roads could get a bit slippery but nothing too bad.

"It will stay above freezing and then we're looking at kind of that cool windy condition tomorrow," says Ashton. "The snow will taper off to just a few flurries. Highs around plus two which is just a little bit above normal for this time of year."

He says if you're heading out tonight, bring an umbrella.

"I think an umbrella would probably be the best thing," says Ashton. "It's not going to be overly cold or anything but it's that damp chill that goes through you so wear a warm jacket for sure and an umbrella would be very handy as well."

Ashton says the normal temperature this time of year for Windsor-Essex is around -1.

Today's daytime high is plus five with an evening low of plus one.

Later this week, the temperature in Windsor-Essex is expected to drop with daytime highs between -1 and -4 and evening lows between -4 and -8.