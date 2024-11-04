Quincy Jones has died at age 91.

His publicist says he died Sunday night at his home in Los Angeles.

Jones' historic career ranged from producing Michael Jackson's record-setting "Thriller" to prize-winning film and television scores and collaborations with Frank Sinatra and Ray Charles.

Jones rose from music school dropout to the very heights of show business, becoming one of the first Black executives to thrive in Hollywood.

Over the past 60 years, it was hard to find someone in the music, television or movie industries who did not have some connection to Jones.

He kept company with presidents and dignitaries, movie stars and musicians, philanthropists and business leaders.