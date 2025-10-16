Quick action by police resulted in a man armed with a knife being arrested near downtown Windsor.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a report of a man with a knife around University Avenue West and Caron Avenue.

A person reported witnessing a confrontation between two men, and one of them pulled out a knife and started chasing the witness, who ran away and called police.

Police say officers quickly located the suspect near the intersection of University Avenue West and Bruce Avenue and using de-escalation techniques, brought the situation under control and arrested the suspect without injury.

A 34-year-old man is charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon, failure to comply with a release order, and failure to comply with an undertaking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. The public can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.