QUEBEC — Quebec Premier Francois Legault has announced he is resigning, triggering a leadership race with only months to go before the fall provincial election.

Legault told reporters in Quebec City that he would remain in his position until a new leader is chosen for his Coalition Avenir Quebec party.

The governing party entered 2026 trailing well behind the Parti Quebecois and the Liberals in the polls.

His party's struggles include a soaring deficit, a scandal at the province's auto insurance board and hostile negotiations with the province's doctors that led to the recent resignation of two of his cabinet ministers.

Legault led his party to two straight majority governments, in 2018 and 2022.

The next provincial election is scheduled for October 5.