Quebec premier calls Trump’s new tariff threat on Canada ‘unjustified’

Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette says U.S. President Donald Trump’s new tariff threat on Canada is unjustified and concerning.

Trump announced on Monday that he will be imposing a new 50 per cent tariff on some Canadian goods, including wine, hockey sticks and cement.

The White House says the new tariffs are in response to “Canada’s discriminatory treatment of U.S. commerce,” citing provincial bans on U.S. alcohol, tariff-rate quotas on U.S. cheese, and certain tariffs and quotas on cars imported to Canada from the U.S.

Fréchette denounced the new tariffs on social media platform X.

“The Trump administration’s new tariff threats are unjustified and concerning,” Fréchette said.

“I will continue to fight to protect our economy, our workers, and our businesses. As for supply management, any weakening is non-negotiable. We will defend it without compromise.”

“I will address the situation with Prime Minister Mark Carney as part of the premiers’ meeting this week. This is the worst time to add a layer of instability to Quebec’s economy, when our businesses need predictability,” Fréchette wrote on X.

The premiers of Canada are set to meet this week on Prince Edward Island to discuss some of the country’s biggest challenges, including trade, wildfires, health care, affordability challenges and rising separatism in Quebec and Alberta.

An SAQ store in Montreal, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press) (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press)

Local wine sales booming in Quebec

In Trump’s tariff announcement, he references Quebec’s restriction on sales of U.S. alcohol in Quebec liquor stores (SAQ).

“On March 4, 2025, the province of Quebec asked the Société des Alcools du Québec to remove all U.S. products from its shelves and to stop supplying U.S. alcoholic beverages to grocery stores, liquor stores, bars, and restaurants,” the statement said.

California Senator Adam Schiff sent a letter to Fréchette on June 24, asking her to reconsider lifting the restriction on the sale of U.S. alcohol in Quebec.

“Québec consumers have historically enjoyed access to a wide variety of American wines, and their absence limits choice in the marketplace, while cutting off a $434 million market,” he wrote.

“Unfortunately, the restriction on American wine has had damaging consequences for regional consumers, businesses, and producers who have no influence over national policies.”

Fréchette’s office wrote in a statement to CTV News that she was firm on the boycott measures.

“In the context of the ongoing trade war, the Premier continues to defend Quebec’s economic interests,” the statement said.

“This measure will remain in effect as long as the United States maintains these unjustified tariffs. Our government will re-evaluate its position when the American administration reverses these measures.”

As a result of the restriction on sales of U.S. alcohol in Quebec liquor stores, local Quebec products have seen their sales jump by nearly 70 per cent in one year.