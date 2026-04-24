Fernando Mendoza's journey from overlooked two-star recruit to the top of the NFL draft is complete after the Las Vegas Raiders took him with the first pick on Thursday night.

Turning the Raiders into a contender is the next challenge for the Heisman Trophy winner who led Indiana to its first national championship.

The pick is in, and so are the tears 🥹 #RaiderNation



📺 ESPN | Credit: @excelsm pic.twitter.com/d7kaa1GFx2 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) April 24, 2026

The 22-year-old quarterback wasn't in the Steel City for the festivities, choosing instead to celebrate with family and friends at home in Miami.

Mendoza's selection was expected for months.

The intrigue began at No. 2 with the New York Jets, who selected Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey over Ohio State edge Arvell Reese.

Arizona took Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love with the third pick.