A nearly sold out women's hockey game in Detroit this weekend.

The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) is bringing its Takeover Tour to Detroit for its third straight season.

The game goes Saturday night with the first-place Boston Fleet taking on the expansion Vancouver Goldeneyes at 7 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena.

The 2025-26 PWHL Takeover Tour features 16 neutral-site regular season games played outside the league's current cities. Other cities on the tour include Calgary, Chicago, Edmonton, Halifax, Hamilton, Quebec City, Winnipeg, and others.

PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations, Jayna Hefford, says Detroit has been a great market for the league.

"Setting a U.S. professional women's hockey record in our inaugural season with just under 14,000 fans, and then setting a record again last season with over 14,000 fans, and then this year we'll be there twice in addition to January 3rd, but again on March 28th."

She says a mix of Canadian and U.S. fans will be at the game.

"What's unique about the PWHL is we sort of break that Canada-U.S. piece and now we have the fans that follow their teams, and their players regardless of what nationality they are. So, I expect to see a good mix of fans."

Hefford says the game will feature many fan favourite players.

"Megan Keller being a big star on Boston, who's from the area, I imagine she'll have a strong contingent of fans. But, some of the bigger names of the game, players like Sarah Nurse will be there as well, Alina Müller, and Aerin Frankel, and a number of other great players that I'm sure will have a strong following of fans."

Tickets for tonight's game can be purchased on the PWHL website, however tickets are selling fast.

Another Takeover Tour game will take place in Detroit on March 28, where the Montreal Victoire will battle the New York Sirens.