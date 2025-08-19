The Purple Rain Run returns for a second year in support of Transition to Betterness (T2B) Dr. Michelle Prince Comfort Care Tote Program.

Dr. Prince started the tote program back in 2018 by using her own experience with cancer to uplift patients with curated items in each tote as they begin their chemotherapy journey at the Windsor Regional Hospital Cancer Centre.

The Purple Rain Run will take place Sunday Aug. 24 at Lakewood Park in Tecumseh.

Event co-chair Sienna Francis said the event is going to be a memorable 5K walk/run where participants will be showered with purple powder, creating a colourful and joyous celebration of life and resilience.

"Last year with the support of our incredible community we raised an astounding $70,000 and we aim to surpass that milestone this year," Francis said.

Francis said participants pay an entry fee of $45, which is half the value of the comfort totes that are handed out.

"The Dr. Michelle Prince Comfort Care Tote Program provides high quality custom tote bags valued at $100 each to patients starting their first appointment for chemotherapy and it's filled with tangible items to help them cope and manage side effects." she said.

"My mother hand picked these items that were part of the tote that she was given and also added other items that she found beneficial along the way."

Event co-chair Paige Wilcox said it means a lot to see people who have been impacted by the program come together for the cause.

"It's means a lot to see everyone come together and bring a sense of awareness, but also, just celebrate a fun day where we can raise money for our passion project that we continue to champion on for Michelle," Wilcox said.

Organizers said they had over 250 participants last year and are looking to surpass that number.