A first for the City of Windsor.

The Punk Rock Flea Market will be taking over the Gallery at the Capitol Theatre on University Avenue West in downtown Windsor on Saturday, April 26.

Co-organizer Mike McCallum says it's the first time the event is taking place in Windsor.

"The Punk Rock Flea Market is something that goes on across North America," says McCallum. "It's a very do it yourself DIY kind of event, a lot of local vendors, creators, pins, patches, a lot of people bring records, clothing, anything you can think of, you'd name it you can find out the Punk Rock Flea Market."

He says the event features local vendors and artists.

"I think more than ever, it's really important that we focus on local goods, local vendors, local artists," he says. "You know everything that's going on at the border, I think that this is a perfect time to support our neighbours, support our community."

The event runs from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. and is open to all ages.

McCallum says Chatham and London hold similar events.