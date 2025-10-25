Pumpkins are taking over Adventure Bay Family Water Park this weekend.

The city is once again hosting 'Pumpkin Splash'.

The event is returning on Sunday, October 26, after taking a year off.

It features a floating pumpkin patch, where guests can watch the pumpkins bob along the water park.

Kristen Brunette is the city's manager of aquatics.

She says it's a popular event.

"We have our floating pumpkin patch; when can you ever see a pumpkin patch that's floating?" she says. "So we fill the park with pumpkins, and guests can arrive; they can see the pumpkins bobbing along, and they get to choose their pumpkin and bring it home with them."

Brunette says the city loves running the event.

"It didn't run last year, so we're thrilled to have it back thanks to our generous friends at Zehrs for donating the pumpkins, and we're also running a contest for costumes," says Brunette. "If you arrive in your Halloween costume, you'll be entered in a chance for a family four-pack of passes to Adventure Bay."

She says the water park will be filled with pumpkins.

"You'll see them in the lazy river just floating around in the wave pool, and you can pick out the best one you like, and you can bring it home," she says.

Brunette says visitors will be able to pick a pumpkin and bring it home.

She says regular admission for the water park applies.

Tickets can be purchased at Adventure Bay or online.

The event runs from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.