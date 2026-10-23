Pumpkin Splash Pool Party returns to Adventure Bay

Adventure Bay Family Water Park is celebrating the fall season with a floating pumpkin patch.

The Pumpkin Splash Pool Party will return to the water park this weekend.

Pumpkin Splash will once again fill the water park with floating pumpkins, and guests can watch them bob along, pick their own, and then take their pumpkin home.

Those in attendance who are dressed up in festive attire will also have a chance to win prizes.

Kristen Brunette, Manager of Aquatics with the City of Windsor, says it’s a well-loved event.

“We’re thrilled to have this event return, it’s on Saturday, October 24th from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. The lazy river is filled with pumpkins, floating pumpkins for guests to swim with, and then they can pick one out and take it home.”

She says they’re expecting a great turnout.

“The response has been great. It is a fall-favourite for sure, we have had this event a number of years, we had to take a pause during COVID but it has returned and it has run the last three years in a row.”

Brunette says it’s a great way to kick off fall and Halloween.

“It’s a great way to get families out, engaged, we’re having a contest if you come in your festive attire you get a ballot, and then you have a chance to win a family four-pack to Adventure Bay.”

The event will run Saturday, October 24 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Zehrs will be donating pumpkins for the event, which can be taken by community members on a first come, first served basis.

Regular admission applies. Tickets can be purchased online.