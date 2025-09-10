Members of Windsor City Council are stressing the importance of the new green bin program and its importance in extending the life of the Windsor-Essex regional landfill.

The green bin is just like the blue and red box recycling programs for plastics and paper, only it involves food waste and organic material being collected and sent to Seacliff Energy in Leamington to be converted into a liquid fertilizer.

The goal is to divert waste from the landfill at 7700 County Rd. 18 in Essex, which is due to reach capacity in 2040.

According to the Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority's residential waste diversion annual report, 111,848 tonnes of residential refuse were collected curbside in 2024.

Another 50,000 tonnes were also diverted from the landfill through all the various diversion collection programs, such as plastics, paper, cardboard, and yard waste.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, who addressed the issue during Monday's city council meeting, says if we don't get this right, we're facing a huge price tag to locate another landfill in Windsor-Essex.

"I know change is hard. I know some people don't like the idea of separating organics. I get all of the arguments; I've heard all of the arguments that people make, and I know that fundamentally it boils down to change," he says. "Let me say if we don't change and adapt, it's going to hit you in the wallet sooner rather than later."

The City of Ottawa is currently exploring options for a new landfill, and its current one is expected to reach capacity between 2034 and 2035. A report estimates a new landfill could cost between $439 million and $761 million.

Dilkens says we need to do this.

"If we don't, you are going to have to write a big check by way of your property taxes to help fund the siting of a new landfill in 2040, which will be unpleasant for all of us," he says. "So let's extend that landfill's life as long as we can. Getting that stinky stuff out and actually having it recycled in a different stream makes a whole lot more sense, and it's a whole lot more financially feasible for all of us."

Ward 8 Councillor Gary Kaschak, vice chair of the Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority, echoed the mayor's comments.

He says the County of Essex has already stated they don't want another landfill.

"Obviously Windsor is not going to be able to support another landfill. We don't have the land or the size for that. It means garbage will have to be trucked a long, long way away," he says. "Look at the concern and controversy in Dresden right now; they don't want a landfill. It's going to have to go a long ways away, so we have to get involved in this green bin program."

Phase one of the green bin collection program will begin the week of October 20 in Essex, Lakeshore, LaSalle, Tecumseh, and Windsor, with green bins delivered to homes in those communities this past summer.

Phase two will include Amherstburg, Kingsville, and Leamington and will see green bin delivery in fall 2026.