The city is looking for feedback from the public on what's being considered to address traffic issues around Windsor's Twin Oaks Business Park.

A public meeting is planned for Thursday to look at what's being considered after city council voted in late January to approve a municipal-class environmental assessment study, design, and construction for an exit point to the eastbound EC Row Expressway from Anchor Drive.

There is currently only one way in and out of the business park via Twin Oaks Drive off Lauzon Parkway.

Traffic backups and other issues have developed ever since the city permanently shut down a section of E.C. Row Avenue East, an access road off Banwell Road that ran parallel to the E.C. Row Expressway and was used to access the business park.

The city needed to close the access road to make way for the construction of the $5 billion NextStar Energy battery manufacturing plant.

Ward 9 Councillor Kieran McKenzie says they recognize that there are risks around people being able to get home in a timely manner.

"We know folks after they're done work have all kinds of responsibilities they need to attend to in their personal lives, whether it's childcare or care for a loved one who needs their assistance or whatever reasons; they need to get home in a timely manner," he says.

McKenzie says this is the council responding to the concerns that have been raised and a chance for the public to see what's being considered.

"Getting feedback from the community about what we've come up with and that everything we're doing meets the expectations and the needs for folks working in that business park," he says.

The Twin Oaks Second Egress - Public Information Centre is scheduled for Thursday, May 7, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Forest Glade Community Centre, 3215 Forest Glade Drive in Windsor.

City administration expects it will take 1.5 years to complete the study, detailed design, and construction, not accounting for any time delays related to the presence of species at risk or archeological resources, if identified. Based on the timeline, construction may be completed by mid-2027.

The estimated cost is $1.475 million, with funding currently available in the East-West Arterial drain project being redirected to the construction, and work on the drain project being deferred.

The Twin Oaks Business Park is home to several companies, including GreenShield Canada and Jamieson Laboratories.