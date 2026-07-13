Public meeting set for Amherstburg gas station, Tim Hortons proposal

Amherstburg council will hold a statutory public meeting Monday afternoon on a proposal to redevelop the former F45 Fitness site at Sandwich Street South and Alma Street.

The plan includes a gas station, convenience store and a Tim Hortons drive-thru, which would become Amherstburg’s second Tim Hortons location if approved.

Deputy Mayor Chris Gibb says it’s encouraging to see investment in a property that has sat vacant since a fire, but he expects traffic and congestion concerns to dominate the discussion.

“It’s good to know that investors see value in the municipality. Those are always good things. It’s also going to bring more traffic, more congestion,” Gibb said.

“I think council will have a lot of questions regarding traffic and you know, with drive-throughs, we really want to avoid cars queuing up on to the road.”

The site has long been used for commercial purposes, previously housing a vehicle dealership, a bulk food store and most recently the gym.

Gibb notes the location isn’t changing the area’s character, although activity levels could increase.

“It’s always been a commercial building. So it’s not like this is being plopped into a residential area,” he said.

“That’s always been an intersection with commercial activity on it. It’s just with another gas station and a Tim Hortons drive-thru. It’s going to be busier than than it has been lately.”

Gibb stresses Monday’s meeting is for public input only and no decision will be made.

He adds residents can attend and speak without registering in advance.

“They are more than welcome to come. They don’t have to register for the meeting. They can come, they can speak, they can have their concerns added to the public record that will become an eventual final report,” said Gibb.

Monday’s public meeting begins at 4 p.m. at Amherstburg Town Hall, ahead of the regular council meeting at 6 p.m.